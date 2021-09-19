Left Menu

Sensible to move England-Pakistan matches to UAE rather than cancelling tour, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday stated that it would be 'sensible' to move England's matches against Pakistan to UAE rather than cancelling the tour.

19-09-2021
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday stated that it would be 'sensible' to move England's matches against Pakistan to UAE rather than cancelling the tour. Vaughan statement came after the Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert on Friday. New Zealand was slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. The side was to play hosts on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

"It would seem sensible to me to try and move England's Pakistan games to the UAE rather than cancel the tour if it's deemed unsafe to travel .. !! Hopefully the games for the Men's & Women teams can take place rather than a full cancellation," tweeted Michael Vaughan. Earlier in the day, the New Zealand men's cricket team arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight. The contingent of 34 players and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation. Of this group, 24 will return to New Zealand over the next week or so, as flights and MIQ rooms in New Zealand become available. The MIQ arrangements initially booked for these squad members at the end of the Pakistan tour will now be cancelled. The balance of the touring party will remain in the UAE and join up with the BlackCaps T20 World Cup squad, ahead of that tournament commencing on October 17. (ANI)

