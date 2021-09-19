Left Menu

IPL: Jasprit Bumrah dons Mumbai Indians jersey for 100th time

Ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah donned the Mumbai Indians jersey for the 100th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:57 IST
IPL: Jasprit Bumrah dons Mumbai Indians jersey for 100th time
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: Twitter/ Mumbai Indians). Image Credit: ANI
Ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah donned the Mumbai Indians jersey for the 100th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. By playing against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Bumrah racked a century of IPL appearances for the defending champions. For this monumental moment, Bumrah was presented with a Mumbai Indians' jersey that had '100' written over it alongside his name.

On the pitch, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 resumption encounter. Mumbai Indians were dealt twin blows going into the game as skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out. Kieron Pollard came out to the toss for Mumbai as the stand-in skipper. At the time of toss, Pollard said: "We weren't so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today. We started a couple of months back. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players." (ANI)

