Soccer-Man City facing injury crisis as key battles loom large

Manchester City will have to field several youngsters in Tuesday's League Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers as a number of players are suffering from injuries, manager Pep Guardiola said. "I don't have any alternative (against Wycombe)... we are going to play a few young players," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the club's website on Sunday.

Golf-Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands. Broberg's victory had looked like a formality after he began the day eight shots clear of the field but the 35-year-old struggled for rhythm, making bogeys on the third, 12th and the 14th holes to finish 23-under for the tournament.

Cycling-Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title

Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the road cycling world championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday. The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better on the pancake-flat 43km course to clock 47 minutes 47 seconds.

MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday for their seventh straight victory. O'Neill's eighth-inning blast off reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) erased San Diego's 2-1 lead. The Cardinals pushed their lead over the Cincinnati Reds to two games and over the Padres to 2 1/2 games in the race for the second National League wild-card slot.

Soccer-Ancelotti salutes Real Madrid fighting spirit after comeback win

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for refusing to give in even when they were playing poorly, with his side snatching a 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia after scoring two late goals on Sunday. Valencia took the lead in the second half with a strike from Hugo Duro but Vinicius Jr levelled in the 86th minute before sending in a cross for Karim Benzema to head the visitors in front two minutes later.

Pirates recall Max Kranick, place Bryse Wilson on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled righthanded pitcher Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start him against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He replaces fellow right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was added to the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Tennis-Schwartzman bounces back to seal Argentina's place in Davis Cup qualifiers

Diego Schwartzman shrugged off a surprise defeat in his opening match to ease Argentina into the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers on Sunday, sealing the winning point against Belarus.

The world number 15 was beaten by junior player Daniil Ostapenkov in Saturday' opening match but rebounded on Sunday to beat world number 1,233 Alexander Zgirovsky 6-1 6-2.

WTA roundup: Clara Tauson, 18, wins Luxembourg title

Unseeded Danish teen Clara Tauson upset No. 3 seed and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to win the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old Tauson claimed her second title, having won in Lyon as a qualifier in March in just her second Tour-level main draw appearance. She also defeated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Chicago WTA 125 final last month.

NFL-Injuries cloud Week 2 action as four quarterbacks leave hurt

Four starting National Football League (NFL) quarterbacks departed their respective games on Sunday in an injury-riddled afternoon across the Week 2 schedule. Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa was carted off with a rib injury in the first quarter of Miami's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Texans' Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury after securing a 14-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns with a 15-yard scramble to the end zone in the second quarter.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's advantage to two-tenths of a second.

