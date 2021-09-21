Left Menu

FACTBOX-Golf-List of previous Ryder Cup results

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:18 IST
List of Ryder Cup results ahead of the 43rd edition of the biennial team event at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. U.S. wins: 26

Europe wins: 14 Ties: 2

2018 Le Golf National, Guyancourt, Paris U.S. 10-1/2 Europe 17-1/2

2016 Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota U.S. 17 Europe 11

2014 Gleneagles, Perth and Kinross, Scotland U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2

2012 Medinah, Illinois U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

2010 Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

2008 Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2

2006 K Club, Straffan, Ireland U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2

2004 Oakland Hills, Detroit, Michigan U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2

2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2

1999 Country Club, Brookline, Maryland U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1997 Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

1995 Oak Hill, Rochester, New York U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 15 Europe 13

1991 Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 14 Europe 14

1987 Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio U.S. 13 Europe 15

1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2

1983 PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1981 Walton Heath, Surrey, England U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2

1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia U.S. 17 Europe 11

1977 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2

1975 Laurel Valley, Ligonier, Pennsylvania U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11

1973 Muirfield, Scotland U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13

1971 Old Warson, St Louis, Missouri U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2

1969 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 16 Britain 16

1967 Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2

1965 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2

1963 East Lake, Atlanta, Georgia U.S. 23 Britain 9

1961 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2

1959 Eldorado, Palm Desert, California U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2

1957 Lindrick, Yorkshire, England U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2

1955 Thunderbird Country Club, Palm Springs, California U.S. 8 Britain 4

1953 Wentworth, Surrey, England U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2

1951 Pinehurst, North Carolina U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2

1949 Ganton, Scarborough, England U.S. 7 Britain 5

1947 Portland Golf Club, Oregon U.S. 11 Britain 1

1937 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 8 Britain 4

1935 Ridgewood, New Jersey U.S. 9 Britain 3

1933 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2

1931 Scioto, Columbus, Ohio U.S. 9 Britain 3

1929 Moortown, Leeds, England U.S. 5 Britain 7

1927 Worcester, Massachusetts U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2

Odds for 2021 (according to British bookmaker William Hill) Team U.S.: 8/15

Team Europe: 15/8 Tie: 12/1 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

