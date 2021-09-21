FACTBOX-Golf-List of previous Ryder Cup results
List of Ryder Cup results ahead of the 43rd edition of the biennial team event at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26. U.S. wins: 26
Europe wins: 14 Ties: 2
2018 Le Golf National, Guyancourt, Paris U.S. 10-1/2 Europe 17-1/2
2016 Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota U.S. 17 Europe 11
2014 Gleneagles, Perth and Kinross, Scotland U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2
2012 Medinah, Illinois U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
2010 Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
2008 Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2
2006 K Club, Straffan, Ireland U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2
2004 Oakland Hills, Detroit, Michigan U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2
2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2
1999 Country Club, Brookline, Maryland U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1997 Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
1995 Oak Hill, Rochester, New York U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 15 Europe 13
1991 Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 14 Europe 14
1987 Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio U.S. 13 Europe 15
1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2
1983 PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1981 Walton Heath, Surrey, England U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2
1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia U.S. 17 Europe 11
1977 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2
1975 Laurel Valley, Ligonier, Pennsylvania U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11
1973 Muirfield, Scotland U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13
1971 Old Warson, St Louis, Missouri U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2
1969 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 16 Britain 16
1967 Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2
1965 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2
1963 East Lake, Atlanta, Georgia U.S. 23 Britain 9
1961 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2
1959 Eldorado, Palm Desert, California U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2
1957 Lindrick, Yorkshire, England U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2
1955 Thunderbird Country Club, Palm Springs, California U.S. 8 Britain 4
1953 Wentworth, Surrey, England U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2
1951 Pinehurst, North Carolina U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2
1949 Ganton, Scarborough, England U.S. 7 Britain 5
1947 Portland Golf Club, Oregon U.S. 11 Britain 1
1937 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 8 Britain 4
1935 Ridgewood, New Jersey U.S. 9 Britain 3
1933 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2
1931 Scioto, Columbus, Ohio U.S. 9 Britain 3
1929 Moortown, Leeds, England U.S. 5 Britain 7
1927 Worcester, Massachusetts U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2
Odds for 2021 (according to British bookmaker William Hill) Team U.S.: 8/15
Team Europe: 15/8 Tie: 12/1 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
