SRH's India player T Natarajan tests positive, match against DC to go ahead as scheduled

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 but the teams IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said.Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who is coming back from a knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:24 IST
SRH's India player T Natarajan tests positive, match against DC to go ahead as scheduled
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who is coming back from knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favor India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

''Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,'' a BCCI release stated.

''The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

''As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,'' it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

The IPL resumed here on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

