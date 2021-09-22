Left Menu

Cricket-Hyderabad seamer Natarajan contracts COVID-19, IPL match to go ahead

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 A.M. local time this morning and the test reports are negative," the BCCI added. "As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai." With India grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the eight-team league was suspended near its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases for the novel coronavirus. The rest of the league was subsequently shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and re-started on Sunday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:15 IST
Cricket-Hyderabad seamer Natarajan contracts COVID-19, IPL match to go ahead
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer T. Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team's Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead in Dubai, the organisers said. "The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement hours before the match.

The BCCI said its medical team has identified six close contacts, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, and all of them have been isolated. "The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 A.M. local time this morning and the test reports are negative," the BCCI added.

"As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai." With India grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the eight-team league was suspended near its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases for the novel coronavirus.

The rest of the league was subsequently shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and re-started on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021