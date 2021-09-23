Left Menu

FIFA-AU meeting: Infantino stresses need to harmonise global match calendar

“The meeting with President Tshisekedi showed once more his desire to ensure that African football develops not only across the entire continent but also on the global stage,” the FIFA President said following discussions that also reflected on the memorandum of understanding that was signed by FIFA and the AU two years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:12 IST
FIFA-AU meeting: Infantino stresses need to harmonise global match calendar
The two Presidents, who were meeting around the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, USA, followed up on their most recent meeting in Kinshasa in February and took the opportunity to review ongoing collaboration between FIFA and the AU.  Image Credit: Twitter(@fifamedia)

FIFA (FIFA.com) President Gianni Infantino has stressed the need to harmonise the international match calendar to help make football truly global during a meeting with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and current Chairperson of the African Union (AU).

The two Presidents, who were meeting around the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, USA, followed up on their most recent meeting in Kinshasa in February and took the opportunity to review ongoing collaboration between FIFA and the AU.

"The meeting with President Tshisekedi showed once more his desire to ensure that African football develops not only across the entire continent but also on the global stage," the FIFA President said following discussions that also reflected on the memorandum of understanding that was signed by FIFA and the AU two years ago.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021