FIFA-AU meeting: Infantino stresses need to harmonise global match calendar

FIFA (FIFA.com) President Gianni Infantino has stressed the need to harmonise the international match calendar to help make football truly global during a meeting with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and current Chairperson of the African Union (AU).

The two Presidents, who were meeting around the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, USA, followed up on their most recent meeting in Kinshasa in February and took the opportunity to review ongoing collaboration between FIFA and the AU.

"The meeting with President Tshisekedi showed once more his desire to ensure that African football develops not only across the entire continent but also on the global stage," the FIFA President said following discussions that also reflected on the memorandum of understanding that was signed by FIFA and the AU two years ago.

(With Inputs from APO)