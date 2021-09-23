Left Menu

Ireland to play three T20Is against UAE in Dubai ahead of T20 WC

Cricket Ireland on Thursday confirmed that they will play a warm-up match against Scotland and a three-match T20I series against UAE at the ICC Academy in Dubai as part of a preparation camp ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

Ireland to play three T20Is against UAE in Dubai ahead of T20 WC
  • Ireland

Cricket Ireland on Thursday confirmed that they will play a warm-up match against Scotland and a three-match T20I series against UAE at the ICC Academy in Dubai as part of a preparation camp ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October. "The fixtures were officially announced by the Emirates Cricket Board - a series of fixtures between October 5-10 involving UAE, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia and Papua New Guinea," read an official Cricket Ireland statement.

The Ireland squad will leave for the UAE on Friday, and will undertake a mandatory six-day hotel quarantine before being able to begin training. A preliminary 18-player squad was recently announced - this will be reduced to 15 for the T20 World Cup tournament, however, the three other players will still travel to the UAE as reserves.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young. (ANI)

