Tripathi, Iyer's fifties ensure easy win for KKR against MI

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable seven wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 156, KKR produced a solid batting effort with Tripathi (74 not out off 42 balls) and Iyer (53 off 30 balls) putting on 88 runs for the second wicket to take the side home in 15.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up all the three wickets for MI, giving away 43 runs from his four overs. Earlier, MI posted a competitive 155 for six. Sent into bat, Quinton de Kock (55 off 42 balls) scored a fine attacking fifty and together with skipper Rohit Sharma (33) shared 78 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for MI's total.

Towards the end, Kieron Pollard (21) and Krunal Pandya (12) added 30 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in successive balls of Lockie Ferguson's excellent last over.

Ferguson (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR while young Prasidh Krishna (2/43) too accounted for two MI batsmen. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 55, Rohit Sharma 33; Lockie Ferguson 2/27, Prasidh Krishna 2/43). Kolkata Knight Riders: 159 for three in 15.1 overs (Rahul Tripathi 74 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 53; Jasprit Bumrah 3/43).

