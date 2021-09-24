Left Menu

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

The second match on Friday pits the U.S. partnership of former world number one Dustin Johnson and British Open champion Collin Morikawa against Briton Paul Casey and Norwegian Ryder Cup debutant Viktor Hovland. The British pairing of Lee Westwood, playing in a record- equalling 11th Ryder Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick will take on big-hitting American Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 04:17 IST
Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe's Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

In a clear indication Europe will try to grab the early momentum, Harrington turned to two of his big guns in U.S. Open champion Rahm and Garcia, the record Ryder Cup points scorer, to play world number six Thomas and a resurgent Spieth, who is once again showing the form that won him three major titles. The second match on Friday pits the U.S. partnership of former world number one Dustin Johnson and British Open champion Collin Morikawa against Briton Paul Casey and Norwegian Ryder Cup debutant Viktor Hovland.

The British pairing of Lee Westwood, playing in a record- equalling 11th Ryder Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick will take on big-hitting American Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. The last match of the first session could be the most explosive with the fiery pairing of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and the "Postman" Ian Poulter taking on Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and the in-form Patrick Cantlay, coming off his win at the Tour championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021