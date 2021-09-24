Left Menu

5 for 5: Napoli beats Sampdoria 4-0 to extend perfect start

PTI | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:03 IST
5 for 5: Napoli beats Sampdoria 4-0 to extend perfect start
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Five matches. Five wins.

Victor Osimhen scored twice, Hirving Lozano helped set up three goals and Napoli impressed in a 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday to extend its perfect start to Serie A.

Chasing its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only championships in 1987 and 1990, Napoli returned to the top of the standings, two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Sampdoria held Inter to a draw this month and was seen as a potential obstacle for Napoli but Luciano Spalletti's team controlled from the start.

Osimhen started things off when he pushed in a cross from Lorenzo Insigne at the far post, having already come close minutes earlier. Passes from Lozano and Insigne set up Napoli's second for Fabian Ruiz from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Osimhen then needed only one touch to redirect a Lozano cross from the center of the area.

Lozano also had the assist when Piotr Zielinski pounded in another for Napoli, on a play started by the newly acquired midfielder André Anguissa, who is on loan from Fulham.

IMMOBILE EQUALIZER Ciro Immobile converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Lazio a 1-1 draw at Torino.

A header from Mark Pjaca had put Torino ahead in the 76th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021