Umran Malik joins Sunrisers Hyderbad as short-term Covid-19 replacement for Natarajan
Uncapped medium pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League.Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the teams fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League IPL 2021 campaign, an IPL release stated.The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Uncapped medium-pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
''Sunrisers Hyderabad has brought in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign,'' an IPL release stated.
The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.
''Under Regulation 6.1 (c), franchisees are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment.'' ''Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team,'' the release added.
The left-arm pacer is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble. The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-'Tiger on my farm': Indian coal mining hub brings new dangers for villagers
Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field
Kongthong among 3 Indian entries for UNWTO 'Best Village Contest': Meghalaya CM
Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi meets Indian contingent, wishes them luck for the future
WIDER IMAGE-Sept. 11 attacks fuse photographer and survivor in trauma