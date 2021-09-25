Left Menu

Golf-Spieth nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after remarkable Ryder Cup shot

Trailing Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia by two at the par-three 17th, Justin Thomas left playing partner Spieth with a daunting recovery shot off a cliff left of the green after his tee shot at the penultimate hole rebounded off a huge mound. Spieth somehow got the ball to about eight feet from the cup but was unable to stop his momentum after his swing and raced down the hill before finally coming to a stop about eight feet from the water.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:06 IST
Golf-Spieth nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after remarkable Ryder Cup shot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American Jordan Spieth nearly ended up in chilly Lake Michigan after hitting a remarkable shot out of the rough from an extreme slope as part of a desperate bid to extend a Ryder Cup foursomes match against Europe on Friday. Trailing Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia by two at the par-three 17th, Justin Thomas left playing partner Spieth with a daunting recovery shot off a cliff left of the green after his tee shot at the penultimate hole rebounded off a huge mound.

Spieth somehow got the ball to about eight feet from the cup but was unable to stop his momentum after his swing and raced down the hill before finally coming to a stop about eight feet from the water. "I'd like to say, I don't think I exaggerated that fall, you know how steep that is. Once I started moving, I was like, I've got to keep moving until I find a flat spot," said Spieth.

"It's kind of one of those shots that you practice as a kid for fun, and you don't ultimately want to have it." Thomas went on to miss the putt as Rahm and fellow Spaniard Garcia earned a 3&1 victory and the first full point of this year's Ryder Cup.

Garcia applauded Spieth's shot and later said he was just happy to see the American avoided injury. "I was truly afraid for him to hurt himself because of those wood logs that are there, and it was very close to the wall." said Garcia.

"So I was hoping that he wouldn't hurt himself, but he hit an unbelievable shot. I didn't think there was a chance he could get it on the green."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021