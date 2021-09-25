Left Menu

Soccer-City lack a 'weapon' like other teams, says Guardiola

Manchester City do not possess a goal-scoring "weapon" like their Premier League counterparts, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's league trip to leaders Chelsea. "We don't have this weapon like other teams have, like United, Chelsea or Tottenham," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:19 IST
Soccer-City lack a 'weapon' like other teams, says Guardiola

Manchester City do not possess a goal-scoring "weapon" like their Premier League counterparts, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's league trip to leaders Chelsea. City broke the British record https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 to sign England midfielder Jack Grealish in the close season, but they failed to find a new striker after missing out on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-aguero-idUKKCN2DC1AH.

Meanwhile, City's rivals Manchester United welcomed back https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-united-agree-deal-re-sign-ronaldo-juventus-2021-08-27 five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a club-record https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-che-lukaku-idUKKBN2FD1V2 deal. "We don't have this weapon like other teams have, like United, Chelsea or Tottenham," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "We don't have a player who scored 25 goals himself.

"We have to use what we have as a team. We do it as a group and that is what we will try this season." Guardiola will become City's most successful manager if they win against Chelsea. The Spaniard, who has won 220 of his 302 games, is looking to surpass Les McDowall's 58-year record.

"It would be a great milestone and an honour," said Guardiola. "Sooner or later it will be beaten again, but records are nice." City, who won the title last season, are in fifth place this campaign after five matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021