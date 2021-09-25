Left Menu

Rishabh Pant 56 runs away from becoming Delhi's leading run-scorer in IPL

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant is just 56 runs away from becoming the franchise's leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:35 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant is just 56 runs away from becoming the franchise's leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virender Sehwag is currently the leading run-scorer for the Delhi franchise in the history of the tournament and Pant would look to surpass him in the team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium later on Saturday.

So far in the ongoing IPL season, DC skipper Pant has scored 248 runs at an average of 41.33 with his highest score being 58 not out. In his entire IPL career, Pant has registered 2,327 runs at an average of 35.80 with the highest score being an unbeaten innings of 128. Delhi Capitals is currently at the second spot in the points table with 14 points from nine games.

Ahead of the match against RR, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje had said that he does not think about bowling fast when he goes out to the park to play for his team. The side had defeated SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday by eight wickets. Nortje had managed to take two wickets in the match, including the scalp of opening batsman David Warner. But what impressed everyone was the pace he generated. "It is a question I get a lot. It (bowling fast) is not something I think about when I am on the field. Obviously, when you are training and are working on your strength, that is when you think about it. This is what motivates me, when I am on the field, I am just trying to hit the length," said Nortje while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

