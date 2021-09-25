Left Menu

DDCA Election: Senior Advocate Vikas Singh files nomination for president's post, hopes to end nepotism

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President.

25-09-2021
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh . Image Credit: ANI
By Vipul Kashyap/Sushil Batra Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President.

After filing his nomination, Singh said he wants to eradicate nepotism from DDCA and hopes to bring a positive change in the state cricket body, ensuring a free and fair run for every child who hopes to play cricket. "I have come here to file my nomination for the post of DDCA President. Whatever happened with my son 20 years ago, I do not want the same to happen to any other child in the city. 20 years ago, my 13-year-old child was labelled as a 19-year-old through the medical board. When I went to Arun Jaitley, he told me whatever you are saying is right, he told me to go to court. When I brought the order, then my child was rejected saying that his father goes to the court," Singh told ANI.

"DDCA has been turned into private property and this needs to end. They make it feel like we have no say in any matters, there are no facilities here. Every selection is not based on merit, there is illegality involved and I cannot even speak on camera. We need to change this. DDCA members will speak for themselves now," he added. Further talking about nepotism within the DDCA, Singh said: "There is nepotism now, DDCA has been turned into a family club. We will promote cricket now, we will bring transparency in selection. We will ensure a fair run. There are no facilities here, we will change it."

The DDCA had held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 15 and Justice Indu Malhotra, former judge of Supreme Court of India, was appointed as the Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

