Motor racing-McLaren's Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia
McLaren's Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.
Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen, five points clear of Hamilton after 14 races, will line up at the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his engine allocation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
