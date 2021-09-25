Left Menu

Soccer-Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:59 IST
An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City's first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.

It was a deserved win for the visitors who pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 60% possession with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden buzzing round Chelsea's area. The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.

