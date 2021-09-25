Left Menu

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.Sent in to bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer 28 and skipper Rishabh Pant 24 also got starts before giving away their wickets.Mustafizur Rahman 222 and Chetan Sakariya 233 picked up two wickets apiece for RR.Chasing the target, RR could score just 121 for 6 in 20 overs with captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:18 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer (28) and skipper Rishabh Pant (24) also got starts before giving away their wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece for RR.

Chasing the target, RR could score just 121 for 6 in 20 overs with captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33). Rajasthan Royals: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 70 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

