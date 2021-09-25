Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle still winless after draw at Watford

Newcastle United's wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as Watford equalised late on to earn a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday. The draw left Newcastle in 17th place on three points while Watford are 11th with seven points.

Reuters | Watford | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:35 IST
Longstaff wasted a glorious chance to make it 2-0 when he shot over the crossbar but Watford improved after the break. Image Credit: Pixabay
Newcastle United's wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as Watford equalised late on to earn a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday. In a lively start to the match, the visitors struck in the 23rd minute when Sean Longstaff curled a shot into the top corner from Allan Saint-Maximin's layoff.

Longstaff wasted a glorious chance to make it 2-0 when he shot over the crossbar but Watford improved after the break. The hosts were rewarded when Ismaila Sarr's powerful header beat Karl Darlow in the 72nd minute.

Newcastle was hanging on for a point late on and were relieved when Josh King's effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention. The draw left Newcastle in 17th place on three points while Watford are 11th with seven points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

