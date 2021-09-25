Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title

Elisa Balsamo's daring sprint earned the Italian the women's road race title at the cycling world championships ahead of triple gold medallist Marianne Vos on Saturday. Balsamo, 32, benefited from veteran Elisa Longo Borghini's selfless work in the final straight and started her effort far from the line to hold off Dutchwoman Vos, who won the title in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win

Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar drove in three runs apiece to lead visiting St. Louis past the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Friday, completing a doubleheader sweep and giving the Cardinals their 14th consecutive victory. St. Louis matched the longest winning streak in franchise history, a mark set in 1935. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty retired just one batter and allowed two runs in his comeback from shoulder soreness. Dakota Hudson (1-0) got the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-run relief.

Soccer-Everton condemn Norwich to sixth straight defeat

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday. A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.

Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies

A team in a pennant race needs to rely on players to come through in big moments. When it comes to playing Colorado, the San Francisco Giants can't ask more than what Anthony DeSclafani has done this season.

Soccer-Brazil defender Alves to not sign for any club until 2022

Brazil defender Dani Alves has decided not to join any club until the end of the year, the 38-year-old said after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo following a dispute over unpaid salaries https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/alves-boycotts-sao-paulo-over-club-debt-2021-09-10.

Sao Paulo said this month Alves would no longer play for them after he refused to return to training and told the club he wanted to be paid. Neither Alves nor the club cited a figure, but Brazilian newspaper O Globo said the club owed him around 11 million reais ($2 million).

Motor racing-Norris takes first F1 pole as Hamilton hits the wall

McLaren's Lando Norris seized his first Formula One pole position at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after seven- times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall in a damp and dramatic qualifying session. Ferrari's Spaniard Carlos Sainz joined the young Briton on the front row in Sochi with Williams' George Russell, Hamilton's Mercedes team mate from next season, completing a sensational top three against all odds.

Soccer-Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City's first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.

Soccer-Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United

Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a shock 1-0 victory at a below-par Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header put Villa on course for their first league win over United since 2009, but the defender's handball gifted United an opportunity to steal a point, only for Fernandes to miss the target.

Golf-Europe start second day looking to dig out of Ryder Cup hole

Europe will try to dig out of the biggest hole they have faced in Ryder Cup competition in nearly a half century on Saturday while the U.S. look to carry their momentum from Day One and add to a commanding 6-2 advantage. Not since 1975 have the U.S. entered the second day of the biennial event with a four-point cushion and captain Steve Stricker has decided not to mess with success, sending out the same four pairing for Saturday's foursomes as he did on Friday which they dominated by winning three of the four matches.

Tennis-Isner, Shapovalov win doubles as Team Europe lead Laver Cup 3-1

The doubles pairing of American John Isner and Denis Shapovalov of Canada notched up the first win for Team World in the Laver Cup in Boston on Friday with Team Europe heading into the weekend with a 3-1 lead after the opening day. Isner and Shapovalov defeated German Alexander Zverev and Italian Matteo Berrettini 4-6 7-6(2) 10-1 in the final match, bringing the TD Garden crowd to their feet with the clock minutes away from striking midnight.

