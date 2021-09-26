Left Menu

Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer. The United States enter Sunday's singles with a commanding 11-5 lead https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/dechambeau-face-garcia-sundays-singles-us-close-ryder-cup-win-2021-09-26 over holders Europe and require just 3 1/2 points on the final day to capture the title, while Europe need to win 9 points to retain the trophy they won at the last edition in 2018 in Paris.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 09:28 IST
Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up. Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.

The United States enter Sunday's singles with a commanding 11-5 lead https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/dechambeau-face-garcia-sundays-singles-us-close-ryder-cup-win-2021-09-26 over holders Europe and require just 3 1/2 points on the final day to capture the title, while Europe need to win 9 points to retain the trophy they won at the last edition in 2018 in Paris. "I've always wanted to play in a Ryder Cup. We are a few points behind, but I mean, I'm not stopping believing. I don't care," said Lowry, the 2019 Open champion.

"I think I'm having the week of my life here, honestly, I really am. It's just been incredible. "We're still not out of it. It's a long day tomorrow, 12 matches. If any 12 of us were going out against any of them in the match play, we would fancy our chances. We just have to believe. It's all about believing."

Englishman Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, also believed Europe still had a shot at the title at Whistling Straits. "You're never out of the fight," Hatton said. "Obviously we need a huge day tomorrow.

"That putt from Shane there on the last (hole) was huge, and again, hopefully that gives us some momentum now going into tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021