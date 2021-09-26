Left Menu

After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

Nick Kyrgios doesnt expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably wont play in the Laver Cup again.The Australian spoke to reporters after losing in straight sets to Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles, part of a sweep of Saturdays matches for Team Europe as it went up 11-1 over Team World.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 26-09-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 09:38 IST
After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nick Kyrgios doesn't expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won't play in the Laver Cup again.

The Australian spoke to reporters after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles, part of a sweep of Saturday's matches for Team Europe as it went up 11-1 over Team World. The first side to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup, so all Team Europe needs Sunday is to take one of the remaining four matches. Each victory is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three on Sunday.

Kyrgios said the three-day exhibition at the arena that hosts the NBA's Celtics and NHL's Bruins ''definitely'' will be his last event of 2021. He will head home as his mother ''is not doing too well with her health,'' Kyrgios said.

As for his career, the 26-year-old Kyrgios said: ''As long as I'm on the court, I will try and give my best, but I'm not going to lie and say that I'm going to plan to play four or five more years on tour. That's just not me.'' He was beaten by French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 before Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated John Isner of the US in a match tiebreaker 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 10-5.

At night, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia made Team Europe 6-0 in singles matches so far with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Denis Shapovalov of Canada. That was followed by Andrey Rublev of Russia and Tsitsipas beating Kyrgios and Isner 6-7 (8) 6-3 10-4 in doubles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021