PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:15 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders win toss; opt to bat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first in their Indian Premier League game against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

KKR has fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams: KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

