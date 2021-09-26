Soccer-Hasenhuettl frustrated by Saints' Premier League goal drought

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl bemoaned the lack of goals from his team for a third Premier League game in a row after Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday to extend the Saints' winless run to six. Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored his first goal in nearly a year from a solo effort despite Southampton's dominance and the result leaves Hasenhuettl's side 16th in the standings, one point above the relegation zone.

"We did not find a way to the back of the net and one time naively defending is enough to lose against such a team," a frustrated Hasenhuettl said. "There was always a blocked shot or the goalkeeper made a save, much more than they had, to be honest, but there is one moment where Raul Jimenez shows his qualities and defending not properly in the moment and that's the goal.

"I must say that until that moment we had the bigger chances... but we didn't find a way. In the last three games, no goal in the Premier League shows the problems we have at the moment." Southampton's Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi have taken the bulk of shots on goal this season but have scored only one goal each. The club has found goals hard to come by after the loss of English striker Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Southampton had 18 shots on goal, far more than Wolves, but the home side never really threatened goalkeeper Jose Sa. Hasenhuettl said his squad had to learn to be more clinical in the final third. "We need to learn to get more out of the situations we are sometimes in and have chances to score, or to shoot on goal," Hasenhuettl added.

"The final shot, the final pass is not there at the moment and this is what we have to work on."

