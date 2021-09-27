Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal hammer injury-hit Man City to go top of Women's Super League

Katie McCabe added a third for Arsenal on the hour mark before Little blasted home a penalty, and Leah Williamson added a header deep into stoppage time to complete a 5-0 rout that put them top of the table on nine points after three games, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Kim Little scored twice for Arsenal as they trounced an injury-depleted Manchester City 5-0 on Sunday with a classic counter-attacking display to climb to the top of the Women's Super League (WSL). With City missing a slew of key players, Vivianne Miedema struck in the 10th minute after a defensive mix-up between City defender Alanna Kennedy and keeper Karima Taieb allowed Beth Mead tee up the Dutch striker, who fired home.

