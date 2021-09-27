Left Menu

Soccer-Former midfielder Shui keen on China coach role

"I was tasked with coaching this team only for the National Games, I don't know what will happen after that," Xinhua quoted her as saying after the win over Shanghai in the final.

Former China midfielder Shui Qingxia said she would like to be given the reins of the national women's team if the job became available. The 54-year-old, who won a silver medal as a player at the 1996 Olympic Games, led a United Team made up largely of senior internationals to the title at China's National Games at the weekend.

"I was tasked with coaching this team only for the National Games, I don't know what will happen after that," Xinhua quoted her as saying after the win over Shanghai in the final. "It is an utmost honour to coach the Chinese women's team. This means a responsibility, and if possible I hope I can take it."

Shui had previously coached Shanghai but was appointed to lead the United Team in place of regular national team coach Jia Xiuquan. Jia was in charge of China at the Tokyo Olympics and caused controversy by selecting a number of youngsters at the expense of some of the country's most experienced players.

China exited at the end of the group following a 5-0 thrashing by Brazil, a 4-4 draw with debutants Zambia, and an 8-2 rout against the Netherlands.

