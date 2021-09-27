Left Menu

Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:54 IST
Ansu Fati made an electric return for Barcelona, while Real Madrid drew with Villarreal and there is a tiger on the prowl in Vallecas. Ansu Fati gives Barca hope

When they hosted Levante, Barca were looking for a first win since August and were fragile. Fortunately for them, the visitors put in a meek showing and were 2-0 down by the time Ansu Fati made his first appearance since last November after recovering from a serious knee injury.

While it was only a 10 minute cameo against limited opposition, his electric pace, directness and stunning goal were enough to leave Barca fans hailing their new No. 10 and asking 'Lionel who?' Villarreal's lack of cutting edge could be costly

The Yellow Submarine remain unbeaten in their six LaLiga matches, but have drawn five of them - four of which, including Saturday's dull trip to the Bernabeu, have finished 0-0. Unai Emery's side look watertight at the back, but something is missing up top and unless they fix that soon then they might well find themselves out of the running for a Champions League place next season sooner rather than later.

El Tigre on the prowl in Vallecas Many thought Radamel Falcao's best days were behind him when he was released by Galatasaray in the summer, and even more eyebrows were raised when 'El Tigre' ended up at Vallecas as a free agent.

But the former Atleti forward has returned to LaLiga like a duck to water, scoring in three consecutive games having played a total of just 99 minutes. Those strikes, including the winner against Athletic Bilbao last weekend and the second in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cadiz have shot lowly Rayo up to fifth in the table, ahead of Barca and just one point off the Champions League spots.

