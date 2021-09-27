Left Menu

Ice hockey-Ukraine's Kremenchuk punish player for racist gesture

"HC Kremenchuk strongly denies and condemns all forms of racial discrimination," Kremenchuk said in a statement. The incident took place during Sunday's match against Donbass who said they would call on the league's disciplinary committee to impose the "strictest possible punishment" on Deniskin.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:52 IST
Ice hockey-Ukraine's Kremenchuk punish player for racist gesture

Ukraine's Kremenchuk have imposed disciplinary sanctions on their striker Andriy Deniskin for making a racist gesture in a national championship match, the club said on Monday. "HC Kremenchuk strongly denies and condemns all forms of racial discrimination," Kremenchuk said in a statement.

The incident took place during Sunday's match against Donbass who said they would call on the league's disciplinary committee to impose the "strictest possible punishment" on Deniskin. Deniskin, who was ejected from the game, later apologised for his actions on Instagram, the Ukrainian Hokey League said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021