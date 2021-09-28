Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot

While the point was not enough to take Brighton to the top their fans were ecstatic as the final whistle sounded, seconds after Maupay's equaliser. Brighton remained in sixth spot with 13 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, while Palace are 15th with six points.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 02:40 IST
Soccer-Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion failed in their bid to take the Premier League top spot on Monday though they salvaged a 1-1 draw at arch-rivals Crystal Palace with an equaliser deep in stoppage time by Neal Maupay at a rocking Selhurst Park. Victory would have seen Brighton reach the summit of England's top flight for the first time in their 120-year history but they were seconds away from defeat after Palace had gone ahead with a Wilfried Zaha penalty on the stroke of halftime.

With Palace's fans already celebrating in stoppage time, a clearance by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was volleyed back into the path of Maupay who finished with a deft lob. While the point was not enough to take Brighton to the top their fans were ecstatic as the final whistle sounded, seconds after Maupay's equaliser.

Brighton remained in sixth spot with 13 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, while Palace are 15th with six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021