Soccer-Argentina select three Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 09:13 IST
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'. Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in the 30-man squad for 2022 qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from Oct. 8-15.

Arrivals from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days and the three would therefore miss Premier League games on the weekend of Oct. 16-17. In August, the Premier League refused https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN2FP1O8 to release players headed to countries on the UK's red list due to strict quarantine rules on their return.

Last month, a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

