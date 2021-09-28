Left Menu

Soccer-Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020. Sweden coach Janne Andersson has included Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 on Oct. 3, after his side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Greece after beating Spain at home.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:07 IST
Soccer-Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ibra_official)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has included Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 on Oct. 3, after his side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Greece after beating Spain at home. "I decided to include him because I hope and believe that he can be there and contribute. He has a period of injury behind him, but it's improving all the time," Andersson said in a statement.

The Swedes are currently second in Group B on nine points, four points behind leaders in Spain and three ahead of Greece. They face Kosovo at home on Oct. 9, with Greece visiting the Friends Arena three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021