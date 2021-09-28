Soccer-Singapore to host centralised Suzuki Cup

Singapore will be the venue for Southeast Asia's Suzuki Cup, organisers said on Tuesday. The tournament, which features the 11 countries in the Asean region, was held on a home-and-away basis in 2018 but will be played in a centralised format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition has already been delayed by a year after being postponed because of coronavirus restrictions. Defending champions Vietnam have been drawn to play Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos in Group B.

Hosts Singapore are in Group A and will meet Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of a playoff featuring Brunei and Timor Leste. The opening game will be on Dec. 5 with the final scheduled for Jan. 1.

