MP: Chouhan announces construction of word-class hockey stadium

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced the construction of a “world-class hockey stadium” in the state, while honouring players of the women's hockey team that took part in the Tokyo Olympics.

During his address at the function here, Chouhan told his cabinet colleague and Minister for Sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia to take a decision about the construction of a world-class hockey stadium either in Bhopal or Gwalior.

“Yashodharaji, take a decision about whatever you want for the betterment of hockey. Take a decision about construction of a stadium in Bhopal or Gwalior. We will construct a world-class hockey stadium in the state,” Chouhan said. Pointing out that Bhopal is called the nursery of hockey and has given several players to the country, Chouhan assured all possible help to encourage sports in the state. The Centre has in principle agreed to hold Khelo India games for 2022 in Madhya Pradesh, he said. The chief minister handed over cheques of Rs 31 lakh each to the players of the women's hockey team along with mementos and citations.

Earlier, Chouhan hosted a lunch for the team at his residence. Following the team’s impressive performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Chouhan in August this year had announced Rs 31 lakh each to its members. Office-bearers of the Indian Olympic Association and Hockey India were also present on the occasion.

