IPL 2021: Batting in the middle-order is challenging, says Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine picking two sixes and a four off DC pacer Kagiso Rabada changed the complexion of the game in the 16th over of the KKR innings and in the end, Kolkata won by three wickets on Tuesday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:57 IST
Sunil Narine (Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine picking two sixes and a four off DC pacer Kagiso Rabada changed the complexion of the game in the 16th over of the KKR innings and in the end, Kolkata won by three wickets on Tuesday. While his 10-ball 21 definitely took KKR close to the target, he was also equally good with the ball as he finished with figures of 2/18 as DC managed just 127/9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Man of the Match Narine said: "Watching a few games here, knew there's a bit of spin here. Didn't want to get too full. I've been through a lot. Need to give credit to bowling coach, that's a plus and that's been key for me to come back. Batting in the middle-order is challenging. It's pleasing to see hardwork paying off after a long time. I think we are playing some good cricket. A few niggles, but that said we are playing good cricket." Even though Narine did get out in the 17th over, the damage had been done as Nitish Rana (unbeaten on 36) guided KKR home with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers put on a clinical show to restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) to 127/9. For Kolkata, Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each while Tim Southee returned with one. For Delhi Capitals, Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant both played knocks of 39 each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

