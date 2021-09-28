Left Menu

Basketball-Connecticut's Jones named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named the winner of the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league said on Tuesday. Jones, a native of the Bahamas, averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as Connecticut went a league-best 26-6 to secure the top seed in the playoffs. The Sun, seeking to win their first WNBA championship, host the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky in the first game of the best-of-five semi-finals later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:10 IST
Basketball-Connecticut's Jones named WNBA Most Valuable Player
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named the winner of the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league said on Tuesday. Jones won the award in her fifth WNBA season after she received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the league said in a news release.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who earned the other first-place vote, finished in second place with 224 points. Jones, a native of the Bahamas, averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as Connecticut went a league-best 26-6 to secure the top seed in the playoffs.

The Sun, seeking to win their first WNBA championship, host the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky in the first game of the best-of-five semi-finals later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021