Soccer-Australia unifies men's and women's top flight under A-League brand

Australia has unified its men's and women's top flight soccer competitions under the 'A-League' brand in a move intended to boost the profile and reach of women's football. The W-League has been re-branded 'A-League Women', with the men's competition tweaked to 'A-League Men'. The leagues would also move to unifie social media channels over coming months and share a website, officials said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 07:37 IST
The leagues would also move to unifie social media channels over coming months and share a website, officials said. "It's not men's football, or women's football, it's just football," A-Leagues managing director Danny Townsend said in a statement.

"We’re committed to growing the game in Australia -- for everyone." Australia's top junior competition, the Y-League, will also be rebranded "A-League Youth".

A-League Men's 2021/22 season starts on Nov. 19, while the women's league starts on Dec. 3.

