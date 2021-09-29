Left Menu

Adapting little by little, happy to score my first goal for PSG: Messi

After defeating Manchester City in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's striker Lionel Messi said he is very happy on scoring his first goal for the club.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:41 IST
Adapting little by little, happy to score my first goal for PSG: Messi
Argentine striker Lionel Messi (Photo/ PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After defeating Manchester City in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's striker Lionel Messi said he is very happy on scoring his first goal for the club. PSG defeated City 2-0 to move to the top spot in Group A with 4 points. Manchester City meanwhile is in the third spot with three points.

"It was a perfect night against a great opponent. For us, it was very important to win this game after Brugge (a 1-1 draw away). I am very happy to have scored. I haven't played much recently, I had only played one game here. I am adapting little by little. What is important is to keep winning," Messi told Canal+, as reported by Goal.com "Our relationship will get better and better with each game. We all have to grow together, increase our level of play. We have to continue. We won a very important game against a very big rival, who was in the final last year. We must continue to progress, improve a lot of things for the future," he added.

Idrrisa Gueye got PSG off the mark in just the eighth minute of the game and this put Manchester City on the backfoot. No other goals were scored in the first half and PSG held on to its 1-0 lead. In the second half, Messi doubled PSG's lead in the 74th minute and by then, it was known that City would not be able to make a comeback. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

