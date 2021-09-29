When you lose, you pull your socks up: Amre

The defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders is a wake-up call and Delhi Capitals are ready to pull their socks up for the business end of the IPL, team's assistant coach Pravin Amre said on Wednesday. Having virtually sealed their playoff berth with eight wins from 10 matches, the Rishabh Pant-led side went down to KKR by three wickets in a low-scoring affair in Sharjah on Tuesday.

''When you lose, you pull your socks up for the upcoming games and that's what our mindset is going to be. Every game is important and we will give our 100 per cent in each and every game,'' the 53-year-old said.

Under difficult batting conditions, the Delhi franchise posted a modest 127 for nine after being put in as KKR chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

DC suffered a mid innings batting collapse, losing four wickets in 15 runs but skipper Rishabh Pant stayed till the final over before being run out for 39.

The former India Test batsman was happy with the intent shown by the players.

''After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board. ''And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR,'' said Amre.

On the positives from the match, Amre said, ''Avesh Khan put up an extraordinary performance and Axar Patel bowled very well.'' Patel conceded only seven runs in 17 balls apart from being hit for a six off his second delivery in the innings. ''These are the positives from the game. We could see that the players can perform under pressure.'' Delhi will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)