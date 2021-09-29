Soccer-Wolves centre back Mosquera to have surgery for hamstring injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Colombian centre back Yerson Mosquera will undergo surgery in London this week for a hamstring injury sustained during his club debut in last week's League Cup defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League team said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20210928-injury-update-mosquera-neto-jonny that the 20-year-old, who joined Wolves in the close season, suffered a "high grade hamstring injury" in the opening 10 minutes of the Spurs match and is expected to be out for up to five months.

Wolves, who host Newcastle United in the league on Saturday, said winger Pedro Neto and defender Jonny Otto were making good progress from their long-term injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)