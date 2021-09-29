Left Menu

Soccer-Euro 2020 hero Schick rejoins Czechs for World Cup qualifiers

The Czechs have collected seven points from five matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference. The Czechs host Wales on Oct. 8 before travelling to face Belarus away on Oct. 11.

Patrik Schick will rejoin the Czech squad team for its World Cup qualifiers next week against Wales and Belarus after the Euro 2020 joint-top goal scorer served a two-match ban for picking up a red card, the Czech football association said on Wednesday. Coach Jaroslav Silhavy nominated only two players -- goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and defender Filip Novak -- who did not participate at Euro 2020 where the Czechs advanced to the quarter-finals before losing to Denmark.

Silhavy selected Slavia Prague centre back Ondrej Kudela as a substitute following a 10-match ban for "racist behaviour" as the defender recovers from an August knee injury.

The Czechs host Wales on Oct. 8 before travelling to face Belarus away on Oct. 11. Wales will miss star forward and captain Gareth Bale who has suffered a "significant" hamstring injury.

