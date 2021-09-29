Left Menu

Ice hockey-Player from Ukrainian side Kremenchuk given 13 match ban after racist gesture

"Any discrimination on the grounds of race, nationality, colour, religion or other, including during official ice hockey matches by players, officials of teams is unacceptable," the league said. Deniskin, who was ejected from the game, later apologised for his actions on Instagram, the Ukrainian Hockey League said in a statement earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:42 IST
Ice hockey-Player from Ukrainian side Kremenchuk given 13 match ban after racist gesture
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

A player from Ukrainian ice hockey side Kremenchuk has been banned for 13 matches for making a racist gesture in a national championship match this weekend, the country's league said on Wednesday. The sanction against striker Andriy Deniskin is the maximum possible and it came into force on Tuesday, said a statement.

The incident took place during Sunday's match against Donbass who said they called on the league's disciplinary committee to impose the "strictest possible punishment" on Deniskin. "Any discrimination on the grounds of race, nationality, colour, religion or other, including during official ice hockey matches by players, officials of teams is unacceptable," the league said.

Deniskin, who was ejected from the game, later apologised for his actions on Instagram, the Ukrainian Hockey League said in a statement earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021