Left Menu

Arsenal expect injured Granit Xhaka to be out for three months

Arsenal FC is expecting Granit Xhaka to be out of action for approximately three months, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:01 IST
Arsenal expect injured Granit Xhaka to be out for three months
Granit Xhaka (Photo: Instagram/Granit Xhaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal FC is expecting Granit Xhaka to be out of action for approximately three months, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday. Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.

A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Xhaka does not require surgery. "Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months," the north-London based club stated on Wednesday.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible," the statement by arsenal.com added. On the field, Arsenal won the north London derby with a dazzling display of first-half football at a sun-drenched Emirates Stadium to blow Tottenham away on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021