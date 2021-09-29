Been there twice, focus on a good rehab: Raina wishes Kuldeep Yadav a speedy recovery

Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina on Wednesday wished Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav a quick recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:54 IST
Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: Twitter/Kuldeep Yadav). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina on Wednesday wished Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav a quick recovery. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner has undergone successful surgery in India and is now looking towards the 'road to recovery'.

Raina advised Kuldeep Yadav to focus on a good rehab in order to bounce back "very soon". "Wish you a speedy recovery brother @imkuldeep18. Been there twice! Just focus on a good rehab & you will bounce back very soon. All the best," Raina tweeted.

KKR batsman Dinesh Karthik said he hopes to see Kuldeep back in the groove soon. "Take care buddy...hope to see you on field soon!" Karthik tweeted while replying to Kuldeep's post.

Earlier this week, the spinner left KKR's bio-secure bubble in UAE to nurse his knee injury. The injury comes as a significant blow for the bowler. Kuldeep has slipped down the pecking order since the 2019 World Cup for the national team.

Even for KKR, Kuldeep only played five games during IPL 2020 and did not feature even once this year. The crafty left-arm wrist-spinner was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.8 crore in the 2019 edition of IPL. (ANI)

