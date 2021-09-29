IPL 2021: Simarjeet Singh replaces injured Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday informed that bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season following an injury. The defending champions have added Simarjeet Singh to the squad as Arjun's replacement. "Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it added. Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians named Gujarat's left-arm medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria in their squad in place of Mohsin Khan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways after they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians chased the target of 136 in 19 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets. The side will next square off against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday. (ANI)

