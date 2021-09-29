Left Menu

Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka Champions League ban extended to two matches

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been given a two-game Champions League ban by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:36 IST
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Photo: Twitter/Aaron Wan-Bissaka). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been given a two-game Champions League ban by a UEFA disciplinary panel. The right-back was sent off in the 35th minute of United 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in Group F opener for a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira. The mandatory one-match suspension has now been doubled due to the decision to regard the offence as "rough play".

The additional punishment means Wan-Bissaka is forced to miss the home game with Atalanta on October 20. Of course, he also misses the tie with Villarreal at Old Trafford this evening (Wednesday), which kicks off at 20:00 BST. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also without Harry Maguire due to injury and Luke Shaw is a major doubt and only likely to be a substitute at best, meaning a rejig of the defence.

The visitors, who pipped United on penalties in last season's Europa League final, also have a player missing out through suspension in former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, after he was dismissed in the draw with Atalanta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

