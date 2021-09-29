Left Menu

Out of quarterfinal race, India beat Finland in Sudirman Cup final group match

PTI | Vantaa | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:39 IST
Out of quarterfinal race, India beat Finland in Sudirman Cup final group match
  • Country:
  • Finland

Already out of quarterfinal race, India beat Finland 4-1 in their inconsequential final group match of the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The mixed doubles pair of M R Arjun and Ashwini Ponnappa beat the Finnish duo of Anton Kaisti and Jenny Nystrom 21-9 21-14 before Kidambi Srikanth and Malvika Bansod got the better of their respective opponents in the men's and women's singles.

Srikanth beat Kalle Koljonen 16-21 21-14 21-11, while Malvika won 21-16 21-11 against Nella Nyqvist.

The men's doubles pair of Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, lost to Kaisti and Jesper Paul 20-22 19-22 before Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda beat Mathilda Lindholm and Jenny Nystrom 21-12 21-13 in the women's doubles.

Competing without their star players, the Indians had ended their chances to qualify for the knockout stage after suffering a heavy 0-5 defeat against formidable China on Monday. The Indians had earlier lost their Group A opener against Thailand.

The absence of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hurt India's prospect as the team cut a sorry figure in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021