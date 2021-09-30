Left Menu

Soccer-Zenit cruise to 4-0 win over 10-man Malmo

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 00:20 IST
Zenit St Petersburg notched the first win of their Champions League Group H campaign with a 4-0 victory over Swedish side Malmo FF, who had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off as they slumped to their second defeat in a row in the competition. The Russian side, who lost 1-0 at holders Chelsea in their opening game, took the lead in the ninth minute when Brazilians Douglas Santos and Claudinho combined for the latter to fire home a superb first-time finish.

Malmo captain Andreas Christiansen had a glorious chance to net Malmo's first goal in the group stage 10 minutes later, but he blazed his effort over the bar with the goal at his mercy. The Swedes found themselves two down four minutes after the break as Yaroslav Rakitskyy twisted and turned before crossing for Daler Kuzyaev to send a looping header beyond the dive of Johan Dahlin and into the net.

Any slim hopes Malmo had of making a comeback were dashed four minutes later when centre-back Ahmedhodzic was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity with a deliberate handball. Zenit's Aleksei Sutormin scored in the 80th and Wendel added another in stoppage time to make it two consecutive defeats for bottom side Malmo and move Zenit level on three points with Juventus and Chelsea who meet in Turin later on Wednesday.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

