Red-letter day in Indian cricket as women's team plays its first day-night Test: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that women's cricket in the country has taken giants stride and he also wished Mithali Raj's side good luck for the pink-ball Test against Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 09:26 IST
Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that women's cricket in the country has taken giants stride and he also wished Mithali Raj's side good luck for the pink-ball Test against Australia. "It is a red-letter day in Indian Cricket as @bcciwomen take on @CricketAus in the historic day-night pink-ball Test. The ODI series was an engrossing affair and with the series currently at 4-2 points, this Test will be as exciting. Good luck, #TeamIndia," tweeted Shah.

Mithali Raj on Wednesday had confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the pink-ball Test against Australia. "I think the first session we had with the pink ball was yesterday. Yes, everybody had a different experience because we are not used to the pink ball, it does move around quite a bit. I think that is the pretty much first impression we got with the pink ball," said Mithali during a virtual press conference.

"We are quite pleased with the way the three fast bowlers have bowled in the ODI series. Jhulan being the most experienced and she is helping the others -- Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna. I think we do have some quality seamers in Meghna and Pooja, we do have Shikha Pandey also. I think it is a good pace department that we now have in the side," said the India skipper while replying to an ANI query. When asked about the update on Harmanpreet Kaur who had missed the ODI series, Mithali said: "She is ruled out for the Test match. (ANI)

