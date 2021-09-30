BCCI secretary Jay Shah delighted with TV viewership in IPL 2021

Left Menu

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is overwhelmed with TV viewership in the ongoing Indian Premier League and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournaments bio-bubble in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:04 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah is overwhelmed with TV viewership in the ongoing Indian Premier League and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble in India. The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

''I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership. Chart with upwards trend: 380 million TV viewers (till match 35) 12 million more than 2020 at the same stage. Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI,'' Shah tweeted.

The IPL is being telecast live on Star Sports in India.

